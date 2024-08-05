Caught on CCTV: Woman chased, harassed by unknown man in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a woman was chased by an unknown man and allegedly harassed in southern Bengaluru. The incident occurred in the wee hours of Friday, August 2, but came to light on Monday as the complainant initially hadn’t approached the police.

According to officials, the woman in her mid-30s was waiting for her neighbours for a morning walk at around 5 am in the Konanakunte police limits.

“It was her daily routine since the last couple of years,” an official said.

As the woman, who was wearing a saree, waited, a man sneaked up on her and grabbed her from behind. Alarmed, the woman began to run.