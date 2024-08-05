Caught on CCTV: Woman chased, harassed by unknown man in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a woman was chased by an unknown man and allegedly harassed in southern Bengaluru. The incident occurred in the wee hours of Friday, August 2, but came to light on Monday as the complainant initially hadn’t approached the police.
According to officials, the woman in her mid-30s was waiting for her neighbours for a morning walk at around 5 am in the Konanakunte police limits.
“It was her daily routine since the last couple of years,” an official said.
As the woman, who was wearing a saree, waited, a man sneaked up on her and grabbed her from behind. Alarmed, the woman began to run.
The unidentified man then chased her for a few metres before he caught her. He held her mouth shut, continued touching her inappropriately, and attempted to overpower the woman as she wailed. As her cries for help grew louder, the suspect fled.
The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.
Police sources told DH that once they became aware of the incident, they traced the victim and lodged a First Information Report (FIR) following a complaint on Sunday.
A case has been registered under Sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment), 78 (stalking), and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigation is underway.
Published 05 August 2024, 06:27 IST