Bengaluru: Cauvery Stage V project to be launched on Vijayadashami

Bengaluru: The Cauvery Stage V project, set to provide drinking water to nearly 50 lakh people across four lakh households in 110 peripheral villages of Bengaluru, will be inaugurated on Vijayadashami, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced on Monday.
After inspecting the project alongside Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) officials, Shivakumar stated that the project would meet the city’s water needs for the next decade and curb the water tanker mafia in these areas.
“There were some challenges, but they have been resolved. The remaining work will be completed soon, and the project will be commissioned on Vijayadashami,” he said.
Calling it an engineering marvel, Shivakumar noted that the scale of the project had caused multiple delays. “Currently, Bengaluru receives 1,450 MLD of water in four stages. The fifth stage alone will add 775 MLD, highlighting the magnitude of this project. It’s one of the largest water supply projects in the country.”
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and BWSSB officials inspect the project plan.
Credit: DH PHOTO/PUSHKAR V
The BWSSB said the project includes the construction of India’s largest water treatment plant, with a capacity of 775 MLD, supported by an advanced flood control system for uninterrupted operations.
Three high-tech booster pumping stations have been built at Thorekadanahalli, Harohalli and Tataguni, enabling water to be pumped 450 metres uphill through steel pipes covering a distance of 110 kilometres to reach Bengaluru.
The 110 villages were incorporated into the BBMP limits in 2008, spanning multiple constituencies such as Bommanahalli, Mahadevapura and Bangalore South. Although the project was approved in 2014, residents had to wait nearly a decade to see it come to fruition.
Project details
Capacity: 775 MLD
Investment: Rs 5,500 crore
Steel used: 1.45 metric tonnes
Man hours taken: 2.4 crore
Population to benefit: 50 lakh
Number of connections expected: 4 lakh
Total pipeline: 110 km
The story so far
2014: Project approved.
2016: 10 TMC additional water allocation from Cauvery to Bengaluru.
2016-18: Preparation of Detailed Project Report.
2018: JICA approves loan for the project.
2020: Project tendered out.
2024: Project to be commissioned.
Published 23 September 2024, 23:37 IST