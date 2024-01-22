CCB cracks down on contract killer in Bengaluru flaunting weapon on social media

Bengaluru: A suspected contract killer, who made reels on social media displaying a lethal weapon, has been arrested by the Organised Crime Wing (OCW) of the Bengaluru police’s Central Crime Branch (CCB), police officials said Sunday.
Shashank, 25, the suspect, was arrested on Saturday by CCB officials.
Sources said that the CCB officials acted on credible information that a person was acting suspiciously with a lethal weapon near Puttenahalli Lake in southern Bengaluru. When the officials nabbed him, they also found in his possession a dagger, sources said.
During questioning, the officials found that Shashank had taken "supari" and killed two people in Hulimavu and Bannerghatta police station limits. He also had two cases of attempt to murder and frequently produced reels (short videos) displaying the dagger on social media platforms like Instagram, an officer said.
“In an old case at the Attibele police station, Shashank had assaulted police officials when they were taking him for the mahazar (inquest) process. This led to the police shooting at his leg and apprehending him,” the official said.
Further investigations are on, the police said.