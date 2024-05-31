CCB raids six places, arrests Bangladeshi immigrants

Bengaluru: Sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) simultaneously raided six places in the city on Thursday, and identified 25 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, including one woman.
Two of the immigrants were previously arrested in a robbery case.
The CCB raided places in Ramamurthy Nagar, Marathahalli, Bandepalya, Bellandur, Varthur, and Hebbagodi.
The police have opened an FIR under IPC sections 370 (trafficking of persons), 465 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 120B (criminal conspiracy), and the Foreigners Act.
The CCB seized documents and a few mobile phones during the raid.
While three have been arrested, five people are absconding. The police are considering the next course of action.
A senior police officer, a part of the CCB, told DH that these people were employed as labourers and stayed in sheds.
Published 30 May 2024, 22:26 IST