Cement bulker catches fire, chaos on Varthur Road

Bengaluru: Traffic on the already choked Varthur Road crawled at a snail's pace on Friday morning and afternoon due to a burnt cement bulker stuck in the middle of the road.
The cement bulker that was heading towards Gunjur crashed into the median near Varthur Market and burst into flames around 2 am on Friday, said an officer attached with the Whitefield traffic police station.
"It is likely that a tyre burst led the driver to lose control of the truck and crash into the median. The median cut through the bonnet of the truck, which ignited a spark in the engine, causing the truck to explode," said a police officer.
The impact of the crash and the fire shattered the windshield as well, but the driver jumped out to safety. Police said he was absconding.
Traffic police tried to reroute vehicles while clearing the broken glass and oil spill through the morning. Traffic movement was affected for several hours, well into the afternoon as vehicles tried to navigate their way around the stuck vehicle. It was cleared in the evening.
