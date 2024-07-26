Home
Centenary concert for sitar maestro Bimalendu Mukherjee to be held on July 26

A music concert to mark the 100th birth anniversary of sitar player and music teacher Pandit Bimalendu Mukherjee will be held on July 26.
Kashish Purohit
Last Updated : 25 July 2024, 23:44 IST

Kailas Sangeet Trust is organising the tribute concert, titled ‘Acharya Devo Bhava’. It will showcase a performance each by vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty and sitar player Anupama Bhagwath. Kaushiki will perform alongside Tanmay Deochake (harmonium), Ishaan Ghosh (tabla), and Murad Ali Khan (sarangi). Anupama Bhagwath will be accompanied by Meghashyam Keshava on tabla. A jugalbandi between Kaushiki and Anupama is also scheduled.

“Pt Bimalendu Mukherjee had a deep knowledge of music and art. He had learned to play around 13 to 14 instruments,” says Anupama.

On July 26, 6 pm, at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval. Tickets available online

Published 25 July 2024, 23:44 IST
