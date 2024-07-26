Centenary concert for sitar maestro Bimalendu Mukherjee to be held on July 26

Kailas Sangeet Trust is organising the tribute concert, titled ‘Acharya Devo Bhava’. It will showcase a performance each by vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty and sitar player Anupama Bhagwath. Kaushiki will perform alongside Tanmay Deochake (harmonium), Ishaan Ghosh (tabla), and Murad Ali Khan (sarangi). Anupama Bhagwath will be accompanied by Meghashyam Keshava on tabla. A jugalbandi between Kaushiki and Anupama is also scheduled.
“Pt Bimalendu Mukherjee had a deep knowledge of music and art. He had learned to play around 13 to 14 instruments,” says Anupama.
On July 26, 6 pm, at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval. Tickets available online
Published 25 July 2024, 23:44 IST