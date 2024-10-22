Chaat vendor beaten to death allegedly by drinking buddy in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A 28-year-old paani puri vendor was beaten to death allegedly by two of his drinking buddies near Electronics City in southern Bengaluru late on Sunday night, the police said. </p>.<p>The deceased is Sarvesh, a Uttar Pradesh native, who had been selling chaat in the area for the last 12 years, the police said. </p>.<p>On Sunday, following the day’s work, Sarvesh went to a local bar to drink. Here, he met the two suspects, Rahul Kumar, 27, and Sahadev Turi, 45, both from Jharkhand’s Chattra district, who worked as masons. </p>.<p>After a few rounds, an argument broke out between them. The fight continued outside the bar where they were buying cigarettes. In the heat of the moment, the two attacked Survesh with a cobblestone, killing him, and then fled the spot. </p>.<p>His body was discovered on Monday morning near a plot of land close to the bar by passersby who alerted the police. The two suspects were arrested on Monday, the police said. </p>