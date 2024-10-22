Home
Chaat vendor beaten to death allegedly by drinking buddy in Bengaluru

The deceased is Sarvesh, a Uttar Pradesh native, who had been selling chaat in the area for the last 12 years, the police said.
DHNS
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 22:03 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 22:03 IST
Bengaluru newsCrimemurder

