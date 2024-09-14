Chapati in Onam Sadhya sparks controversy, Bengaluru-based Ather Energy faces flak

A meal of Kerala origin, Sadhya is served on a banana leaf and has a variety of vegetarian dishes accompanied by rice and is usually eaten with hands.

However, the company faced criticism since the picture of Sadhya shared by the founder had a chapati in it, which traditionally is not a part of the meal.

Netizens came down heavily on the company for serving roti as a part of Sadhya.

"This is a random meal served on a leaf. Invoking the powers vested in me, I disqualify this as a Sadya!" wrote one user while another called this "blasphemy".

Apart from this, users were also disappointed with the number of items included in the meal which they alleged were too less. Another topic of discussion that was prevalent in the comment section was why Onam was being celebrated in offices in Karnataka.