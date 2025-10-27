<p>Bengaluru: The Vyalikaval police have booked a Tamil Nadu businessman for allegedly assaulting and harassing a 42-year-old designer in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>.</p>.<p>Santhosh Reddy, 45, a Chennai-based businessman and owner of a film studio, has been charged under BNS sections 75 (sexual harassment), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351 (criminal intimidation), based on the victim’s complaint.</p>.<p>Police said the woman met Reddy in 2023 after his daughter contacted her regarding a design order.</p>.Teen kidnapped at gunpoint after fight in South Delhi school; police rescue victim, detain four minors.<p>Reddy later offered to invest in the woman’s company in Chennai, but she declined after consulting her family. Despite this, the two remained in touch, the FIR stated.</p>.<p>In July 2025, Reddy reportedly visited the victim claiming his daughter had stopped speaking to him and sought her help. During the visit, he allegedly professed his love for her and, when rejected, assaulted and threatened her.</p>.<p>Police have launched an investigation and are verifying the allegations.</p>