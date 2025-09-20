Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh inspects broken roads in Bengaluru tech corridor

<p>Bengaluru: Following the industry leaders’ frustration over broken roads, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh inspected the tech corridor on Friday.</p><p>Flanked by Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao and Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy, the Chief Secretary examined roads under the East and South corporations, covering Central Silk Board, HSR Layout, Agara Junction, Iblur Junction, Panathur main road, and Vibgyor School Road in Thubarahalli.</p>.<p>Shalini was upset with engineers after finding roads riddled with potholes, reflecting complaints from commuters. She found Panathur Road unmotorable with sewage spilling and footpath slabs broken.</p>.<p>She ordered engineers to repair the roads without delay, prevent flooding at the Panathur railway underbridge, and finish the widening work. She instructed them to build a drain along V Vibgyor School Road under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund.</p>.<p>Before the Chief Secretary, Tushar Girinath, Additional Chief Secretary of Urban Development Department (UDD), also inspected the Outer Ring Road from Central Silk Board to Hebbal. Commissioners of the five corporations have also been holding inspections with little change on the ground.</p>.<p>A senior official said they have plans to repair the roads in a week’s time. “The heavy rains have disrupted the work. If there are no rains, we should be able to fill all the potholes by the end of this month,” he said.</p>