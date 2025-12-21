Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

2 more arrested over Hindu man's lynching in Bangladesh; 12 held so far

The interim government on Friday condemned the lynching, saying there is no space for such violence in the new Bangladesh.
Last Updated : 21 December 2025, 15:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 December 2025, 15:50 IST
World newsBangladeshHinduLynching

Follow us on :

Follow Us