<p>Bengaluru: Christ (Deemed to be) University's Yeshwantpur campus on Thursday hosted a two-day International Conference on Computational Innovations and Sustainable Technologies (ICCIST–2025).</p>.<p>Organised under the IEEE framework, the conference brought together researchers, industry experts and students from across the globe to discuss the role of emerging technologies in advancing sustainable development.</p>.<p>Inaugurating the event, Campus Director Fr Benny Thomas highlighted the university's emphasis on research excellence and international collaboration to address societal challenges.</p>.<p>The international chief guest, Valentina E Balas of Aurel Vlaicu University of Arad, Romania, delivered the keynote address, urging researchers to focus on ethical and socially responsible innovation. She underlined the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and smart systems in addressing global sustainability issues.</p>.<p>The conference aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, with a focus on Quality Education (SDG 4) and Partnerships for the Goals (SDG 17).</p>.<p>Prominent academics, including Bhagwan Singh Chaudhary of Kurukshetra University; Joby Thomas, Dean; and conference chair Siva Balan RV, were present.</p>.<p>Discussions centered on digital inclusion and community well-being through advances in computational technologies.</p>