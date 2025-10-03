Bengaluru: Civic works leave arterial roads battered in Indiranagar

<p>Bengaluru: Ongoing civic works have left Indiranagar’s roads in disrepair, with several arterial stretches dotted with crater-like potholes and debris spilling onto the streets.</p>.<p>While main roads remain largely pothole-free, the smaller arterial routes through residential areas have turned hazardous.</p>.<p>At the entrance of 12th Main Road, a crater cuts across the stretch, with gravel scattered on the surface, making it accident-prone.</p>.Patchwork along Bengaluru's Hennur Main Road peels off just days after fix.<p>"This bad patch lies right at the point where people turn onto 12th Main, which is a busy street. The gravel spread across the road is a major hazard, especially for two-wheelers, where there is a higher chance of skidding,” said Zeeshan, who works at a restaurant on the same road.</p>.<p>In many areas, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is carrying out underground drainage and other works. Residents complained that roads are only “haphazardly” restored afterwards. On 12th Cross in 2nd Stage, just half the road is motorable.</p>.<p>“The roads can be properly fixed only once the rains come down. Right now, in most places, wet mix has been used. We have to wait it out in this situation. Overall, the authorities have been pretty responsive when we reach out to them regarding potholes,” said Sneha Nandihal, founder of iChange, a federation of local RWAs.</p>.<p>Others, however, remain unconvinced. “When it rains, and the roads are even mildly flooded, it becomes impossible to figure out the potholes and patches of loose gravel. The local bodies need to find a fix to this hazard,” said Komal, who works at a startup in the area.</p>.<p>In 1st Stage near 7th Cross, overflowing drains have further damaged the asphalt, worsening potholes.</p>.<p>Residents also flagged the absence of functioning streetlights, which they believe have been damaged during civic works, heightening fears of accidents.</p>.<p>Officials of the GBA’s Central City Corporation were unavailable for comment.</p>