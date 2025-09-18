Civic works trapped in three-way web after BBMP’s dissolution  

<p>Bengaluru: The dissolution of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has split the work it handled between the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), all five corporations, and Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (B-SMILE).</p>.<p>The corporations will handle only maintenance and minor redevelopment, while major infrastructure projects have been assigned to the GBA and B-SMILE.</p>.<p>A sum of Rs 1,100 crore — promised by the state government — will be allocated directly to the five corporations. As the grant was announced on requests from MLAs, they are expected to play a bigger role in road selection. Most of the works involve asphalting ward and internal roads, many of which were developed as recently as 2023-24.</p>.<p>In addition, Rs 150 crore earmarked for junction improvements will be redistributed to the five corporations, along with Rs 70 crore set aside for public toilets and mechanical sweeping machines. Much of the junction work is expected to fall under the Bengaluru City Central Corporation. Meanwhile, the civic body has dropped its Rs 50 crore ornamental lighting plan due to a shortage of funds.</p>.BSWML clears off contractor payments post revenue surge.<p>Under the new arrangement, the GBA has retained several works.</p>.<p>Its Project Implementation Unit (PIU) will execute the World Bank–funded Rs 2,000-crore Water Security and Resilience Project, largely focused on stormwater drain improvements. The GBA will also oversee a Rs 238-crore project under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund and spend Rs 50 crore on upgrading digital infrastructure and IT systems.</p>.<p>Set up to handle large projects such as tunnel roads and 113 km of elevated corridors, B-SMILE has also been tasked with completing Rs 1,700 crore worth of ongoing white-topping works, funded partly by the government and partly through property tax. It will additionally construct Rs 300 crore worth of roads along rajakaluve buffer zones, and build a skywalk at Banashankari.</p>.<p>A senior government official said the redistribution was based on whether works were ongoing or new. “Projects nearing completion but spanning multiple corporations have been given to B-SMILE for quicker closure, while ward-level works were handed to the corporations to address issues locally,” the official said.</p>