Civil contractor, celluloid, and politics: Munirathna is no stranger to controversy

In July 2019, when the big-budget Darshan-starrer Kurukshetra was gearing up for release, its producer Munirathna had bigger plans.

He defected to BJP, contributing to the fall of the Kumaraswamy-led coalition government.

Five years later, Munirathna, the 4-time Rajarajeshwarinagar MLA, is in jail following his arrest on charges of corruption and allegedly making casteist slurs against Dalits and Vokkaligas.

Munirathna’s public life is peppered with controversies, right from 2010 when he - a civil contractor - was first elected as a corporator from Yeshwantpur ward (no. 37).

The same year saw him being booked in connection with the collapse of a compound wall that led to the death of a 17-year-old girl student.

Three years later, making his Assembly poll debut on a Congress ticket, he was booked for ‘threatening’ a poll official on duty. He became MLA with 37 per cent vote share. In 2018, he retained his seat with 42 per cent vote share.

Munirathna’s brother, the late S Krishnamurthy alias Korangu Krishna, was a rowdy-sheeter in Bengaluru in the 1980s and 90s. Notwithstanding his brother’s exploits, Munirathna himself rose rapidly. He found success in the film line and bankrolled hits like Raktha Kanneeru, Anatharu & Katari Veera Surasundarangi.