Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

CJ Roy death: SIT continues probe, scours financials 

Well-placed sources said that investigators are scouring in detail Roy's financials and accounts to get a scope of his businesses.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 22:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 February 2026, 22:32 IST
Bengaluru newsSIT

Follow us on :

Follow Us