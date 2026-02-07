<p>Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is continuing its investigation into the death by suicide of real estate mogul C J Roy and are looking into his financials. </p>.<p>Well-placed sources said that investigators are scouring in detail Roy's financials and accounts to get a scope of his businesses. They have also got the details from his Chartered Accountants (CAs), the sources said. </p>.<p class="bodytext">"The investigators are yet to conclude why Roy killed himself. This is a challenging investigation since there wasn't any clear note or letter from the deceased describing why he took the extreme step," the sources said. </p>.Biker harasses techie, damages car at Madavara Junction in Bengaluru.<p class="bodytext">Sources also said that they have so far obtained around three months of Call Detail Records (CDRs) of Roy. </p>.<p class="bodytext">"Roy was in contact with several individuals frequently. Many of his calls were also made over the internet, through WhatsApp," the sources said. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The sources also said that the SIT may send a team to Dubai, where Roy had a part of his business. Further investigation is underway. </p>