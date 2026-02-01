<p>Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said the death of Confident Group entrepreneur C J Roy needs to be examined against the backdrop of an Income Tax (I-T) raid conducted on the company in December.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters here, Parameshwara said that as per the rules, a charge sheet must be filed within 60 days of an Income Tax raid, and the process had to be finalised by February 4.</p>.<p>Roy had reportedly been summoned in this connection.</p>.<p>Parameshwara said Roy returned from Dubai three days ago and visited his office, where he sought details from officials regarding the proceedings.</p>.<p>After interacting with them, Roy reportedly said he would step inside for five minutes, but did not return even after 20 minutes. When the door was broken open, he was found dead.</p>.CJ Roy death case | IT harassment angle not yet probed, says Home Minister G Parameshwara.<p><strong>Detailed probe</strong></p>.<p>“Several aspects need to be looked into - what happened before the incident and what led him to take the extreme step. I have instructed the police officers to conduct a detailed investigation. Once the report is submitted, further decisions will be taken,” he said.</p>.<p>Responding to the allegations of possible harassment following the Income Tax raids, the Home Minister said that angle has not yet been probed. </p>.<p>“We have not examined the IT harassment angle so far. If the investigation throws up such details, it will be looked into,” the home minister said.</p>