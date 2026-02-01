Union Budget 2026 | 'Historic', reflects aspirations of 140 crore Indians: PM Modi

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Sunday described the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/union-budget-2026">Union Budget 2026-27</a> as "historic" and a highway of opportunities".</p><p>He said that the Budget reflected the aspirations of 140 crore Indians and strengthened the reform journey and charts a clear roadmap for Viksit Bharat.</p>.<p>In his televised post-budget comments on the Budget, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha, Modi also said the budget reflects the empowered presence of the nation's feminine strength. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/union-budget/budget-2026-live-nirmala-sitharaman-union-budget-feb-one-live-news-updates-narendra-modi-income-tax-finance-budget-speech-3881774">Track latest reactions on Union Budget 2026 here.</a></em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/union-budget/budget-2026-live-nirmala-sitharaman-union-budget-feb-one-live-news-updates-narendra-modi-income-tax-finance-budget-speech-3881774"> </a></p><p>He said Sitharaman has set a new record by presenting the country's budget for the ninth consecutive time.</p>.<p>“Today’s budget is historic. It reflects the aspirations of 140 crore Indians. It strengthens the reform journey and charts a clear roadmap for Viksit Bharat,” he said.</p>.Union Budget 2026: Centre to set up 5 university townships near major industrial logistic hubs.<p>Modi said this year's budget presents an ambitious roadmap to give new momentum to the 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives.</p>.<p>“This budget is the foundation for our journey towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047. This year's budget will give India's reform express new energy and new momentum,” he said.</p>.<p>The prime minister said India is not content with simply being the fastest-growing economy and the Budget strengthens the foundation of India's bright future.</p>.<p>“This budget further strengthens India’s global role. The 1.4 billion citizens of India are not satisfied with being just the fastest-growing economy. We want to become the world’s third-largest economy as soon as possible. This is the resolve of millions of countrymen,” he said.</p>.<p>Modi said this budget embodies the vision of trust-based governance and a human-centric economic framework and it is a distinctive budget that prioritises reducing the fiscal deficit and containing inflation while balancing high capital expenditure with robust economic growth.</p>.<p>He also said the support that MSMEs have received in this year's budget will give them new strength to grow from local to global. </p>