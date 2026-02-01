Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget

Law ministry gets Rs 250 crore for voter identity cards, Rs 500 crore to settle Lok Sabha poll expenditure

The expenditure on Election Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) is shared equally between the Centre and the states. Each state pays the amount in proportion to the number of electors it has.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 09:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 09:56 IST
India NewsUnion BudgetLok Sabhaunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us