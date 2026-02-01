<p>Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>police has begun investigating the circumstances behind the death by suicide of C J Roy, Founder and Chairman of the Confident Group, Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Sunday. </p><p>“It will be speculation and not definite information if I comment now without the completion of the probe. We have to wait for now,” Parameshwara said. </p><p>It has been 48 hours since Roy shot himself to death at his office inside the Confident Group’s building in Langord Town off Hosur Road. A team of IT officials were on the premises when the incident occurred. Police are yet to conclude what led to Roy taking the extreme step. </p>.Bengaluru’s ‘white water’ revolution: How apartments are powering IT parks and data centres.<p>Sources said that SIT has asked Income Tax (IT) officials, who were investigating and present on the premises, when Roy died, to remain in the city, in case they need information from them. </p><p>Meanwhile, Roy’s body was handed over to his family following autopsy procedures at the Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru. He was then laid to rest.</p>