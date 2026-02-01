Menu
CJ Roy's death: SIT begins investigation, says Home Minister Parameshwara

A team of IT officials were on the premises when the incident occurred.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 13:59 IST
Bengaluru newsG ParameshwaraSIT

