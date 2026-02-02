Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionstamil nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | DMK to begin seat-sharing talks with allies next week, hopes to bring in more partners

Another DMK leader said the party would offer 27 or 28 assembly seats and one Rajya Sabha berth to the Congress, which is planning to pitch for anywhere between 35 to 40 seats.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 14:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 February 2026, 14:17 IST
India NewsCongressTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us