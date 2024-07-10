Clear stray animals from Bengaluru streets, traffic police directs BBMP     

Bengaluru: Stray cattle, dogs, and other animals are obstructing traffic on major roads in the city, leading to numerous accidents, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) said.
In response to these issues, the BTP has requested the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to take action to remove these animals from the roads.
Speaking to DH, M N Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), highlighted the widespread nature of the problem and its serious repercussions. "Stray animals also cause accidents as people try to avoid them," he said.
Motorists face significant challenges on stretches where stray cattle, especially cows, are common.
"Dealing with stray cows is a daily challenge. Despite the sensitivity of the issue, as cows are revered, the Traffic Department or the BBMP must address this problem to ensure safety without compromising respect for the animals," said Alice John, a professor in Political Science and daily commuter on the stretch connecting the Thanisandra Petrol Bunk to Manyata Tech Park.
Officials of the BBMP's Animal Husbandry Department acknowledged the problem, citing a lack of space to house abandoned animals.
"We do capture and remove such cattle, but we only have one facility for the entire city, which can house about 10 animals at a time. This limits our ability to clear all stray animals effectively. We allow three days for the owners to reclaim their cattle. If unclaimed, the animals are sent to goshalas," explained Ravikumar, BBMP Joint Director (Animal Husbandry).
BBMP mulls increased fines
The BBMP is considering increasing the fine for letting stray animals on the road from Rs 600 to Rs 3,000.
"Due to space constraints, we hope that a higher penalty will encourage owners to keep their animals off the roads," Ravikumar said.
The civic body has also requested the government to establish a cattle shelter in each of the eight zones.
Published 09 July 2024, 22:38 IST