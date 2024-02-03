CM Siddaramaiah plans to upstage BJP on its pet Anjanadri Hill plan

The Koppal district administration has instructions to acquire 60 acres of land for the Anjanadri Hill development project. According to sources, land acquisition is going slow due to “complications” involving clearances from Unesco, the Archaeological Survey of India and the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HWHAMA). For now, the HWHAMA has given conditional approval following which works worth Rs 23 crore are underway. A Heritage Impact Assessment will be required.