<p>Bengaluru: Tension prevailed in Devarabeesanahalli, near Marathahalli on Tuesday after a differently-abled man allegedly entered premises wearing slippers and created a ruckus.</p><p>Angry locals thrashed him and alerted the police. CCTV footage of the incident has since gone viral. </p><p>The police said the accused, identified as Kabir, (45) a cobbler, lives in the same locality. In the early morning Kabir was shouting slogans in support of a religion while walking through the area and tried to damage a photo of deity in the area. When locals objected, he ran towards the nearby temple holding a bottle of oil and stones.</p><p>Kabir allegedly entered the temple premises, threw stones at a pillar, and attempted to pull the idols of the guardian deities. (dwarapalakaru)</p><p>Temple staff and devotees, shocked by his act, overpowered him, tied him to a tree, and thrashed him before handing him over to the police.</p><p>He sustained minor injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.</p><p>Marathahalli police visited the spot and seized a bottle of oil, slippers, and stones from the accused and arrested him for further investigation.</p>