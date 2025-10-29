Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Cobbler enters Bengaluru temple premises, creates ruckus

Police visited the spot and seized a bottle of oil, slippers, and stones from the accused and arrested him for further investigation.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 06:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2025, 06:23 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newstemplecobblers

Follow us on :

Follow Us