Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

College student accidentally falls to death in Bengaluru

Police investigations showed that Priyanka lost balance near the staircase. She suffered grievous injuries and died on the way to hospital.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 20:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 September 2025, 20:06 IST
India NewsBengaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us