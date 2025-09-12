College student accidentally falls to death in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A 19-year-old college student died after accidentally falling from a residential building in Annapoorneshwari Nagar, West Bengaluru, on Wednesday evening, the police said. </p>.<p>Priyanka, who was studying PUC, slipped and fell while rushing to the second floor, where her mother was putting out clothes to dry. </p>.5 hill stations just a drive away from Bengaluru for a perfect retreat.<p>Police investigations showed that Priyanka lost balance near the staircase. She suffered grievous injuries and died on the way to hospital. </p>.<p>The incident was reported from Health Layout, the police added. </p>