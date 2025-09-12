Russia says Ukrainian drones attacked training centre at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

<p>Ukrainian drones hit the roof of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant training centre, causing no major damage and no increase in radiation levels, the Russian-installed administration of the Russia-held plant in Ukraine said on Saturday.</p><p>The strike occurred about 300 meters (984 ft) from a reactor unit, the administration said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.</p><p>"This centre is unique — it houses the world's only full-scale simulator of a reactor hall, which is critically important for staff training," the statement said.</p><p>The station, Europe's biggest nuclear power plant with six reactors, is not operating but still requires power to keep its nuclear fuel cool.</p>.Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy says discussed Russia sanctions, joint arms production with US envoy Kellogg.<p>The attack caused no disruptions to the plant's operation, the administration said.</p><p>"Operational safety limits were not violated and radiation levels remain normal," the administration said.</p><p>There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Reuters could not independently verify the Russian report. Russian forces seized the Zaporizhzhia plant in the first weeks of Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Each side regularly accuses the other of firing or taking other actions that could trigger a nuclear accident.</p>