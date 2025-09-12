Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Russia says Ukrainian drones attacked training centre at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

The station, Europe's biggest nuclear power plant with six reactors, is not operating but still requires power to keep its nuclear fuel cool.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 22:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 September 2025, 22:26 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaDrones

Follow us on :

Follow Us