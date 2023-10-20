Come Oct 23, metro feeder buses to roll out 4 new routes in Bengaluru

MF-9

Hoodi metro station-KR Pura via Hoodi, Aiyappa Nagar, and Devasandra. Two buses will be deployed on this route. The first bus from Hoodi will start at 8.45 am and the last at 5.55 pm. The first bus from KR Pura will start at 8 am and the last at 5.10 pm.



MF-15

JP Nagar metro station-JP Nagar 7th Phase (Brigade Gardenia) via RV Dental College, Puttenahalli Cross, and Brigade Millennium. Two buses will be deployed on this route. The first bus from the JP Nagar metro station will start at 7 am and the last at 9.30 pm. The first bus from JP Nagar 7th Phase will start at 6.35 am and the last at 9 pm.



MF-19

Jayanagar 9th Block round trip via Ragigudda, Raghavendra Swamy Mutt, RV Road metro station, Jayanagar metro station, and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. One bus will run on this route. The first bus will start at 6.10 am and the last at 9 pm.



MF-21

Banashankari-BTM Layout (Kuvempu Nagar) via JP Nagar 6th Phase, RV Dental College, Delmia, JP Nagar 3rd Phase and Mahadeshwara Layout. Two buses will run on this route. In both directions, the first bus will start at 6.40 am and the last at 8.25 pm.