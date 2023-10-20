News Shots
Come Oct 23, metro feeder buses to roll out 4 new routes in Bengaluru

The BMTC will run additional buses to connect the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, MG Road, with other parts of the city on the days when Bengaluru hosts the ICC World Cup matches.
Last Updated 19 October 2023, 21:03 IST

Bengaluru: The BMTC will run metro feeder buses on four new routes from October 23 onwards. 

MF-9
Hoodi metro station-KR Pura via Hoodi, Aiyappa Nagar, and Devasandra. Two buses will be deployed on this route. The first bus from Hoodi will start at 8.45 am and the last at 5.55 pm. The first bus from KR Pura will start at 8 am and the last at 5.10 pm. 

MF-15
JP Nagar metro station-JP Nagar 7th Phase (Brigade Gardenia) via RV Dental College, Puttenahalli Cross, and Brigade Millennium. Two buses will be deployed on this route. The first bus from the JP Nagar metro station will start at 7 am and the last at 9.30 pm. The first bus from JP Nagar 7th Phase will start at 6.35 am and the last at 9 pm. 

MF-19 
Jayanagar 9th Block round trip via Ragigudda, Raghavendra Swamy Mutt, RV Road metro station, Jayanagar metro station, and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. One bus will run on this route. The first bus will start at 6.10 am and the last at 9 pm. 

MF-21 
Banashankari-BTM Layout (Kuvempu Nagar) via JP Nagar 6th Phase, RV Dental College, Delmia, JP Nagar 3rd Phase and Mahadeshwara Layout. Two buses will run on this route. In both directions, the first bus will start at 6.40 am and the last at 8.25 pm. 

Buses on match days

The BMTC will run additional buses to connect the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, MG Road, with other parts of the city on the days when Bengaluru hosts the ICC World Cup matches.

The routes are as follows: 

SBS-1K: Kadugodi Bus Stand via HAL Road 

SBS-13K: Kadugodi Bus Stand via Hoodi Road

G2: Sarjapur via Agara and Dommasandra

G3: Electronics City via Hosur Road

G4: Bannerghatta National Park via Jayadeva Hospital

G6: Kengeri KHB Quarters via MCTC, Nayandahalli

G7: Janapriya Township via Magadi Road

G8: Nelamangala via Yeshwantpur

G9: Yelahanka 5th Stage via Hebbal

G10: RK Hegde Nagar-Yelahanka via Tannery Road and Nagavara

G11: Bagalur via Hennur Road

KBS-12HK: Hoskote via Tin Factory

A BMTC bus connecting the Baiyappanahalli metro station to the Whitefield (Kadugodi) and KR Pura metro line.

DH FILE PHOTO 

(Published 19 October 2023, 21:03 IST)
