Come Oct 23, metro feeder buses to roll out 4 new routes in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The BMTC will run metro feeder buses on four new routes from October 23 onwards.
MF-9
Hoodi metro station-KR Pura via Hoodi, Aiyappa Nagar, and Devasandra. Two buses will be deployed on this route. The first bus from Hoodi will start at 8.45 am and the last at 5.55 pm. The first bus from KR Pura will start at 8 am and the last at 5.10 pm.
MF-15
JP Nagar metro station-JP Nagar 7th Phase (Brigade Gardenia) via RV Dental College, Puttenahalli Cross, and Brigade Millennium. Two buses will be deployed on this route. The first bus from the JP Nagar metro station will start at 7 am and the last at 9.30 pm. The first bus from JP Nagar 7th Phase will start at 6.35 am and the last at 9 pm.
MF-19
Jayanagar 9th Block round trip via Ragigudda, Raghavendra Swamy Mutt, RV Road metro station, Jayanagar metro station, and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. One bus will run on this route. The first bus will start at 6.10 am and the last at 9 pm.
MF-21
Banashankari-BTM Layout (Kuvempu Nagar) via JP Nagar 6th Phase, RV Dental College, Delmia, JP Nagar 3rd Phase and Mahadeshwara Layout. Two buses will run on this route. In both directions, the first bus will start at 6.40 am and the last at 8.25 pm.
Buses on match days
The BMTC will run additional buses to connect the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, MG Road, with other parts of the city on the days when Bengaluru hosts the ICC World Cup matches.
The routes are as follows:
SBS-1K: Kadugodi Bus Stand via HAL Road
SBS-13K: Kadugodi Bus Stand via Hoodi Road
G2: Sarjapur via Agara and Dommasandra
G3: Electronics City via Hosur Road
G4: Bannerghatta National Park via Jayadeva Hospital
G6: Kengeri KHB Quarters via MCTC, Nayandahalli
G7: Janapriya Township via Magadi Road
G8: Nelamangala via Yeshwantpur
G9: Yelahanka 5th Stage via Hebbal
G10: RK Hegde Nagar-Yelahanka via Tannery Road and Nagavara
G11: Bagalur via Hennur Road
KBS-12HK: Hoskote via Tin Factory
A BMTC bus connecting the Baiyappanahalli metro station to the Whitefield (Kadugodi) and KR Pura metro line.
