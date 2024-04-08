Comet Nova to begin passenger satisfaction survey of Bengaluru's Namma Metro from April 8

Bengaluru: Comet Nova, a multinational collection of metro systems focusing on international benchmarking, will conduct a passenger satisfaction survey of Namma Metro.

The survey aims to enhance the commuter experience and will be conducted from April 8 to May 6 in English as well as Kannada.

Commuters can access the feedback pages on the BMRCL website (www.bmrc.co.in) and the QR codes displayed in trains, stations and on Namma Metro's official app.