Comet Nova to begin passenger satisfaction survey of Bengaluru's Namma Metro from April 8

Bengaluru: Comet Nova, a multinational collection of metro systems focusing on international benchmarking, will conduct a passenger satisfaction survey of Namma Metro.
The survey aims to enhance the commuter experience and will be conducted from April 8 to May 6 in English as well as Kannada.
Commuters can access the feedback pages on the BMRCL website (www.bmrc.co.in) and the QR codes displayed in trains, stations and on Namma Metro's official app.
The BMRCL requested passengers to participate in the survey and give their feedback. For details, call 1800-425-12345 or write to travelhelp@bmrc.co.in.
The survey will also serve as a pivotal study for Imperial College, London, for shaping key performance indicators for Namma Metro, according to the BMRCL.
(Published 07 April 2024, 20:22 IST)