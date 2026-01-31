<p>Founder and chairman of real estate firm Confident Group, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/no-threats-no-enemies-no-history-of-depression-confident-group-founder-c-j-roys-brother-3880965">C J Roy shot himself dead </a>on Friday afternoon in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>. I-T searches had been under way on Roy's premises. </p><p><strong>Here is what we know about the case so far:</strong></p><p>57-year-old Roy suffered bullet injury from his licenced firearm at his office near Richmond Circle, Bengaluru. </p><p>As per I-T sources, searches at his premises had begun two months ago. For the past three days, searches were ongoing, and on Friday too the I-T team was questioning him. </p><p>The incident occurred between 3 pm and 3:30 pm. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said soon after a gunshot was heard, staff members rushed to his room and found him lying in a pool of blood. </p><p>"Prima facie, it appears that C J Roy shot himself dead," the official said while adding that his body is at Narayana Hospital in HSR Layout.</p><p>The searches were led by an I-T team from Kerala.</p>.'No threats, no enemies, no history of depression': Confident Group founder C J Roy’s brother.<p>Roy's brother C J Babu said that he might have taken the extreme step due to "pressure from a central agency".</p><p>"I don't know how the Income Tax team troubled him. They need to answer what happened that made him (Roy) take such a step. He was under pressure for the last three to four days. I was calming him down, but I did not think he would do something like this," he said.</p><p>His brother also added that he had zero debt and had no finalcial issues. </p><p>Babu said that the I-T team from Kerala had come on December 3, 2025, and stayed in Bengaluru for a few days. On January 28 they came again, after calling Roy back from Dubai. </p>.<p>Roy's death has sent shockwaves through the real estate community and among thousands of customers of the Confident Group.</p><p>Though Roy's business interests spanned continents, his early roots lay firmly in Karnataka. An alumnus of Christ School in Bengaluru, Roy later moved to Tumakuru to pursue an engineering degree.</p><p>Roy's entry into large-scale real estate came through the Crystal Group, where he worked closely with Latha Namboothiri, rising from manager to director.</p><p>The Confident Group was launched in 2005.</p><p><em>(With DHNS and PTI inputs)</em></p>