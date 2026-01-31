Menu
Confident Group founder C J Roy death in Bengaluru: What we know so far

57-year-old Roy suffered bullet injury from his licenced firearm at his office near Richmond Circle, Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 07:13 IST
Published 31 January 2026, 07:13 IST
