Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Conmen pose as senior KMF officials, cheat job aspirants of Rs 50 lakh in Bengaluru

The Malleshwaram police have registered an FIR based on a complaint from Karigouda S Patil, whose relatives lost money to the "slick" scam.
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 21:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 January 2026, 21:54 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us