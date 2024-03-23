Constable suspended for filing false FIR against woman

Bengaluru: A constable posted at the RR Nagar police station has been suspended for filing a false FIR and submitting a fake charge sheet against a woman.
The Konanakunte police had arrested a 24-year-old man for blackmailing a woman with her intimate pictures. The suspect was released on bail a few days later.
He vowed to take revenge against the woman and approached Yadu Kumar, a constable from the RR Nagar police station and his friend.
As per the plan devised by the policeman, the suspect filed a false complaint of criminal intimidation, which the constable turned into an FIR without the knowledge of the higher-ups. He even submitted a charge sheet in court based on the false complaint.
Kumar secretly used the username and password of one of the investigating officers at the RR Nagar station and submitted the charge sheet within 35 days through a police portal.
Based on the charge sheet, the court sent a notice to the woman.
In reply, she stated that she wasn’t aware of the complaint. She contacted the Kengeri Gate Assistant Commissioner of Police and demanded an inquiry.
The ACP conducted an inquiry and submitted the report to S Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).
