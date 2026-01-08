Menu
Contaminated water issue fixed, supply resumes in Lingarajapuram

A statement from the board said workers changed a 100-metre pipeline in just 24 hours.
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 22:12 IST
Published 07 January 2026, 22:12 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsLingarajapuram

