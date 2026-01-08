<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on Wednesday rectified the water contamination problem at Lingarajapuram and resumed Cauvery water supply to the area.</p>.<p>A statement from the board said workers changed a 100-metre pipeline in just 24 hours.</p>.<p>Using robotic technology, the engineers ascertained the exact spot of contamination.</p>.<p>A corroded pipeline, 40 years old, had resulted in the contamination and the board resolved to replace the pipeline.</p>.<p>During the process, the board also provided new connections to 19 houses.</p>