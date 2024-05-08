Contractors oppose BBMP's move to randomly re-verify works

The BBMP has issued an order to re-verify all works that were executed between 2019-20 and 2022-23 on a random basis. The responsibility has been entrusted to the Technical Vigilance Cell under the Commissioner (TVCC). The move has angered the contractors as they suspect it to be another ploy to harass them for money.
In an order issued on March 16, BBMP’s Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath directed the TVCC to verify works due for payment. The order states that verification is needed because the ongoing investigation by Justice HN Nagamohandas Commission into the BBMP works will not be completed by the deadline.
This development has not gone down well with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Contractors Association. Its president K T Manjunath said the move is designed to harass the contractors.
“Only after the AEs (assistant engineers), AEEs (assistant executive engineers), EEs (executive engineers), CEs (Chief engineers), and the BBMP’s Quality Assurance (QA) Cell give their green signal is payment cleared. What is the necessity of bringing in one more division to verify the works? Does it mean the higher-ups do not trust their own engineers?” he said.
The TVCC, he said, was constituted to assess the quality of works whenever there is a complaint.
The association had, in the past, charged the BBMP, saying contractors are required to part with a certain amount to ensure the file moves from each table until the bill is cleared. While the random verification may be aimed at improving the quality of work on paper, the contractors suspect it will end up being another table for demanding kickbacks.
Published 07 May 2024, 23:25 IST