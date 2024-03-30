Bengaluru: Cops bust prostitution racket, 3 arrested   

Bengaluru: Police in northeastern Bengaluru arrested three men for running an online prostitution racket and rescued three women.
The arrested suspects — Krishna Prasad, Rahul and Ashish — allegedly ran the racket through two websites, which, police said, were advertised on adult sites and similar online spaces to lure customers.
Interested customers were directed to Prasad for booking. All the suspects worked remotely and facilitated hotel room bookings and other logistics.
Receiving a tip-off about the racket from an informant, officers of the Northeast Women’s Police Station raided a hotel in Amruthahalli on March 21 and rescued the women. They later got leads about the three suspects.
A senior investigating officer described Prasad as a pimp and said he was the prime suspect in the case.
