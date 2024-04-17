Cops foil contract killing bid, arrest 3

Bengaluru: The Chikkajala police foiled a plan that was hatched to kill a man and arrested three people in connection with the case, officials said on Tuesday.
The arrested suspects Gagan, 19, and Balaji, 20, are from Malur in Kolar. They also arrested Hemanth Reddy, 20, from Malur, who allegedly gave the supari. Three minor suspects, who were with Gagan and Balaji, were presented before the Juvenile Justice Board.
On April 15, around 12 am, beat officials from the Chikkajala police station chanced upon the five suspects wearing monkey caps and behaving suspiciously near an apartment in Gantiganahalli. When they looked around, they found a Tata Sumo parked nearby, with three people hiding behind the bushes on the right side of the road and two in a canal on the left side.
When the suspects were detained and questioned, they revealed that Reddy had given them a supari to murder one Kishore, 30. They said Kishore was trying to develop a relationship with Reddy's 24-year-old married sister.
The suspects revealed that Kishore stayed in Sai Green Park Layout in Harohalli and on April 15, he was travelling from Mysuru to Bengaluru and then to his home on a scooter via Gantiganahalli.
The suspects told the police that Reddy had paid them Rs 3 lakh and sent them with machetes in the rented SUV. Reddy told the suspects that he would inform them of Kishore’s movements over the phone.
When the officials checked the vehicle, they found three machetes. The suspects were brought to the police station around 1.30 am for further procedures.
A case was registered and the police seized the machetes and monkey caps, and impounded the SUV. Further investigations are on, officials said.
(Published 16 April 2024, 19:58 IST)