Bengaluru: Couple arrested for cheating job aspirants   

A couple who cheated job aspirants by promising recruitment in government-affiliated companies was arrested on February 16, police said.
Although three FIRs have been filed against Vidyaranyapura residents Prakash, 44, and his wife Madhu, 38, at the same police station, officers believe they have cheated many others in the city.
Police sources told DH that Prakash would visit temples, where he would identify college graduates or job aspirants. He would then speak to them for several days to build a strong rapport.
Boasting about their "connections with higher-ups in government-affiliated companies", the couple would ask for money to get them a job. If the victims asked for their money back, the fraud couple would go incommunicado.
On January first week, a victim filed a complaint against them at the Vidyaranyapura station, following which the police traced the couple and arrested them.
(Published 21 February 2024, 23:42 IST)