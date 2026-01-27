Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Couple flees with gold, diamonds worth Rs 18 crore from builder’s house in Bengaluru

A case has been registered at Marathahalli police station, and a special team has been formed to trace the accused and recover the stolen property.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 07:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 January 2026, 07:24 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnatakaGoldbengaluru crimeDiamond

Follow us on :

Follow Us