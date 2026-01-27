<p>Bengaluru: A couple from Nepal allegedly stole gold, diamond jewellery, silver articles and cash worth around Rs 18 crore from the residence of a city-based builder in Marathahalli where they had been employed, police said.</p><p>According to the FIR, the family had employed a few domestic workers, including Ambika, a cook, and Dinesh and Kamala, who assisted with household chores. </p>.Gold, cash worth Rs 4.8 lakh stolen in KSRTC bus.<p>On Sunday, at around 9 am, the family left the house to attend a family programme. At around 12.38 pm, Ambika called the owner and informed her that the house had been ransacked and valuables stolen.</p><p>When the family returned, they found that lockers on the ground and first floors had been broken open using iron tools. </p><p>Police said Dinesh and Kamala allegedly fled with about 11.5 kg of gold and diamond jewellery, 5 kg of silver articles, and Rs 11.5 lakh in cash. The total value of the stolen ornaments is estimated to be around Rs 18 crore.</p><p>Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused had prior knowledge of the family’s movements and the storage of valuables in the house. Police are also examining the role of domestic help and others who had access to the residence and the accused also allegedly cut off the power supply to the house in an attempt to disable CCTV cameras and avoid identification, police said.</p><p>A case has been registered at Marathahalli police station, and a special team has been formed to trace the accused and recover the stolen property, police added.</p><p>Speaking to DH, builder M R Shivakumar Gowda said he had been out of the city on work. He stated that about a month ago, two workers, Vikash and Maya Vishnu, who also hailed from Nepal, went on leave leave citing personal reasons. He had asked them to arrange replacements as the house required regular cleaning.</p><p>“They brought in Dinesh and Kamala about 20 days ago. We agreed to pay them a monthly salary of Rs 27,500 and asked them to submit identity cards and bank account details as salaries are credited online. However, they kept delaying submitting their documents,” he said.</p><p>Shivakumar further alleged that on the day of the incident, Kamala took Ambika out shopping forcing her to buy things whatever she likes and assured her that she would pay for it. Kamala kept her occupied for over an hour, during which time Dinesh, who was assigned gardening work, allegedly committed the theft.</p><p>Police have traced the former employees on Kanakapura Road and are probing whether they were involved in planning the burglary. </p>