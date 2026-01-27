<p>Mysuru: Vidya Bharati Uchcha Shiksha Sansthan (Karnataka Dakshin Prant) in collaboration with Central Institute of Indian languages (CIIL) Mysuru, is organising a round table conference on 'Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill-2025-principles, perspectives and praxis' at LDCIL Conference hall of CIIL in Mysuru on Wednesday from 10.30am to 2pm. </p><p>"The Bill represents a transformative milestone in the Indian higher education landscape. As the nation marches toward the vision of 'Vikasit Bharat," this legislative framework serves as a vital cornerstone for building a globally competitive, culturally rooted, and future-ready ecosystem. To facilitate this transition, this round table conference provides a platform for academic leaders to engage in high-level policy deliberation. The conference is structured around three core dimensions to ensure a comprehensive and holistic review of the bill. First, it focuses on the 'principles', delving into the foundational philosophy and long-term objectives of the proposed reforms. Second it synthesizes diverse 'perspectives', bringing together the unique viewpoints of management, administrators and faculty. Finally, the dialogue addresses 'Praxis' where participants analyse practical implementation strategies and the ground-level implications these reforms will have on educational institutions." </p><p>Several institutional leaders, researchers, educationists and key stakeholders will participate in the conference. </p>