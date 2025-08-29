<p>Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil will present Season 4 of the cooking challenge ‘Cuisines of Karnataka’, on August 31 at Lulu Mall, Rajajinagar, 9.30 am onwards. It is an initiative by Deccan Herald and Prajavani.</p>.<p>Participants must bring one home-cooked dish from the cuisines of Karnataka by 9:30 am. Celebrity chef and TV host Oggarane Dabbi Murali, along with his wife Suchithra, will judge the contest. They will also hold a masterclass on cooking. The event is open to the general public.</p>.<p>The contest is supported by Indane, TTK Prestige, Bhima Jewellers, Lays, and will be held in association with SBI Card, Vencobb Chicken, and Eco Crystal Water Treatment.</p>.<p><em>To participate, scan the QR code or call 73380 18541 for details.</em></p>