Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Cuisines of Karnataka contest on Sunday

Celebrity chef and TV host Oggarane Dabbi Murali, along with his wife Suchithra, will judge the contest.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 22:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 August 2025, 22:16 IST
Cuisines of KarnatakaMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us