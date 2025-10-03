Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Cyber awareness and community bonds key for senior safety: Experts

Crimes against the elderly in the city rose by 41.7% between 2022 and 2023, according to the recently released National Crime Records Bureau data.
Last Updated : 02 October 2025, 22:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2025, 22:38 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsSenior citizensMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us