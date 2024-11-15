Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Cybercriminals impersonate US firm CEO, draw his salary for seven months

'Since the CEO, who constantly travels between Bengaluru and the US, was a highly paid individual, he seldom checked his bank statements regarding the salary,' a police officer said.
Prajwal D'Souza
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 02:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2024, 02:05 IST
BengaluruCrimeFraudbengaluru crimecybercrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us