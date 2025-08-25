Day 1 of 50% discount: Bengaluru Traffic Police collect Rs 4.18 cr in fines

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) collected Rs 4.18 crore in pending traffic fines on Saturday, the first day of the 50% discount. </p>.<p>On August 20, the state government announced the discount on pending traffic e-challans from August 24 to September 12. </p>.<p>On the first day, fines from 1,48,747 cases were paid. </p>.6-hour power cut; Bescom work affects several areas in Bengaluru.<p>Violators can pay fines through the BTP's ASTraM app or the BTP website (https://btp.karnataka.gov.in/), or by visiting the nearest traffic police station or Traffic Management Centers or KarnatakaOne and BangaloreOne. </p>.<p>The state government had announced a similar discount in 2023 when citizens cleared about two lakh cases worth more than Rs 5.6 crore. </p>