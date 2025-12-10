Day 8 of IndiGo crisis: 121 flights cancelled

<p>Bengaluru: The operational turmoil gripping IndiGo entered its eighth consecutive day on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Despite the severe cancellations, the ground situation at KIA on Day 8 was less crowded than earlier in the crisis.</p>.<p>Many passengers were notified earlier about cancellations, leading to reduced footfall. The frustrated long faces seen last week were replaced with expressions of slight relief, perhaps due to IndiGo's efforts to manage the situation.</p>.<p>Stranded foreign backpackers and uncertain pilgrims were scarcely present at the terminal.</p>.'Chidi Udd' to Johnny Lever's 'Abhi Theek Kar Deta Hoon': IndiGo memes soared when flights didn't.<p class="CrossHead">Hospitality measures</p>.<p>To ease passenger inconvenience, IndiGo has increased its hospitality measures. The airline now provides snacks, including namkeens and juice. "IndiGo is providing snacks and has assigned a person to tend to the waiting passengers," said a staff member at the terminal.</p>.<p>Passengers, though still facing delays, expressed satisfaction with the improved support. "I had resigned myself to a chaotic day, but I was informed about the cancellation yesterday," said Sunita, whose flight was on time on Tuesday.</p>.<p>A British backpacker, Mark J, said, "It is still an inconvenience to wait, but the staff today seem more organised and helpful. At least we are being notified about our flights a day before."</p>.<p>IndiGo representatives were unavailable for comment on the future operational schedule, but official releases assure efforts are underway to normalise services.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Travel plans in turmoil </span></p>.<p>• Number of flights cancelled at KIA: 121 (58 inbound, 63 outbound)</p>.<p>• Key cancellations from Bengaluru included flights to Delhi, Chennai, Prayagraj, Nagpur, Kolkata, Pune, Mangaluru, and Jaisalmer.</p>