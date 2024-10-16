Deepavali focus of DH-PV women’s club meet on Sat

<p>Bhumika Club is returning to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> with a special Deepavali meetup this weekend.</p>.<p>The Club provides a platform for women to interact and learn from each other. It is presented by Freedom Oil and is an initiative by <em>Deccan Herald </em>and <em>Prajavani.</em></p>.<p>Chef Pooja Patil will host a cooking session. Beat Gurus will organise a drum circle.</p>.<p>Ashwini Shenoy will conduct a workshop on her twin specialisations, saree draping and makeover.</p>.<p>There will be fun games and networking opportunities for the attendees.</p>.<p>On October 19, 2.30 pm, at RV Teachers College Auditorium, Jayanagar.</p>