Delivery agent arrested for house break-ins in Bengaluru

Pradeep zeroed in on houses while delivering goods. He would mark houses where the keys were kept under the doormat or inside shoes, and break in when no one was around.
DHNS
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 21:13 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 21:13 IST
BengaluruCrime

