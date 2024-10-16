Delivery agent arrested for house break-ins in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 30-year-old delivery agent for allegedly entering houses in the absence of the occupants and stealing valuables.</p>.<p>The Whitefield police identified the suspect as Pradeep, a resident of Ramagondanahalli in the eastern part of Bengaluru. They have seized gold worth Rs 10 lakh from him. </p>.<p>Pradeep zeroed in on houses while delivering goods. He would mark houses where the keys were kept under the doormat or inside shoes, and break in when no one was around.</p>.Two prisoners, dressed as monkeys, escape from Uttarakhand jail during 'Ramleela' enactment.<p>“He didn’t break the doors, but used the keys left hidden outside. After stealing the valuables, he would lock the door and return the keys to its original spot,” an investigator told DH. </p>.<p>But his luck ran out when a sugarcane juice vendor filed a police complaint after losing a gold chain worth Rs 10,000. Launching a probe, the police reviewed footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras and identified the suspect.</p>.<p>With his arrest, six house-theft cases have been solved.</p>