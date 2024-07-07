Delivery boy swept away in drain after bike crashes into barrier

Bengaluru: A 27-year-old delivery boy died after his two-wheeler crashed into a concrete crash barrier and fell into a drain that connects the Vrishabhavathi river in western Bengaluru late on Friday night.
Jnanabharathi police identified the man as Hemanth Kumar, a resident of Byatarayanapura.
According to police, Kumar was driving his two-wheeler at top speed after heavy rains on Friday evening. Midway on Mysuru Road, close to Jnanabharathi Junction, his bike skidded and crashed into the side barrier. He was thrown off his scooter and fell into the drain while his scooter remained on the road.
The traffic police, who were accessing CCTV footage of the vicinity, saw Kumar falling into the drain and initiated a search operation.
A police officer told DH that the rescue operation was on until late Saturday evening, but they couldn’t find Kumar.
Published 06 July 2024, 22:48 IST