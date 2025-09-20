<p>Abu Dhabi: If India expected a stroll in the park, they were in for a rude surprise. They rested Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy, tinkered with the batting order, and even pencilled skipper Suryakumar Yadav at No. 11. Yet, on paper, they should still have been far too strong for Oman, who had come into this game on the back of heavy defeats to Pakistan and the UAE in their previous T20 Asia Cup outings.</p><p>Against Pakistan, Oman had folded for 67 and against the hosts for 130, but up against the world’s No. 1 side, they raised their level several notches. Their stellar display transformed what might have been a one-sided affair into a gripping contest at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. Half-centuries from Aamir Kaleem and Hammad Mirza pushed India hard, before the favourites pulled through with just enough firepower to claim their third straight win — by 21 runs — after Oman ended on a creditable 167 for four when they ran out of time.</p><p>India, not at their commanding best, still posted 188 for eight, the highest total of the tournament so far. Abhishek Sharma provided a typically brisk start, Sanju Samson scratched his way to a half-century at No. 3, and late cameos from Axar Patel and Tilak Varma added useful runs. Having reached 100 for three after ten overs, India seemed poised for much more, but were pegged back in the final phase by the excellent Shah Faisal and fellow left-arm quick Jiten Ramanandi, who bowled with control and intent.</p><p>Faisal struck first in the second over, producing a lovely inswinger that snuck through Shubman Gill’s gate to rattle the off-stump — the first sign Oman weren’t here merely to make up the numbers. They were sharp in the field and applied pressure in phases with the ball, though India’s deeper batting meant a competitive score was always on the cards.</p>.Asia Cup 2025: India win toss, to bat first against Oman.<p>With the ball, Faisal and Ramanandi demanded the most respect, but the standout moments came from Oman’s top order. Skipper Jatinder Singh set the tone, and veteran Kaleem, 43, recovered from a slow start to compile a spirited fifty. The real shockwaves, though, were sent by Mirza. In only his 14th T20I, he produced a dazzling innings that briefly threatened to rewrite the script.</p><p>Walking in after the openers had stitched together 56 — marking the first time in 17 T20Is that India went wicketless in the Powerplay — Mirza unleashed a flurry of audacious strokes. His 94-run stand with Kaleem, off just 55 balls, lit up the evening and kept India guessing, even if defeat never looked imminent. With boundaries flowing regularly, India were forced to wonder if they had left it a touch late.</p><p>Oman managed only 62 in their first ten overs, prompting Suryakumar to turn to his part-time bowlers. Abhishek Sharma and Shivam Dube were carted around, and even Kuldeep Yadav, who had earlier removed Jatinder, was struck for two towering sixes by Mirza.</p><p>It eventually took a superb catch from Hardik Pandya, sprinting to his right and back at long leg, to dismiss Kaleem and ease Indian nerves. Mirza’s beautifully compiled half-century was also cut short by Pandya, and in the final over Arshdeep Singh became the first Indian to claim 100 T20I wickets, sealing the game as Oman’s spirited chase wound down.</p><p>India escaped with a win but not without a wake-up call — timely, given their first Super Four clash against Pakistan looms in Dubai on Sunday.</p> <p><br><strong>Oman</strong></p><p>Jatinder b Kuldeep 32</p><p>(33b, 5x4)</p><p>Kaleem c Pandya b Rana 64</p><p>(46b, u7x4, 2x6)</p><p>Mirza c (sub) Rinku b Pandya 51</p><p>(33b, 5x4, 2x6)</p><p>Islam (not out) 0</p><p>(2b)</p><p>Shukla c (sub) Rinku b Arshdeep 1</p><p>(2b)</p><p>Ramanandi (not out) 12</p><p>(4b, 3x4)</p><p>Extras (B-1, W-5, NB-1) 7</p><p>Total (for 4 wkts, 20 overs) 167</p><p>Fall: 1-56 (Jatinder, 8.3), 2-149 (Kaleem), 3-154 (Mirza), 4-155 (Shukla)</p><p>Bowling: Pandya 4-0-26-1 (w-2)</p><p>Arshdeep 4-0-37-1 (w-1)</p><p>Rana 3-0-25-1 (w-1)</p><p>Kuldeep 3-0-23-1 (nb-1)</p><p>Axar 1-0-4-0</p><p>Dube 3-0-31-0 (w-1)</p><p>Tilak 1-0-8-0</p><p>Abhishek 1-0-12-0</p>