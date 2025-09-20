<p>Mysuru: Karnataka State Backward Classes Awareness Forum president K S Shivaramu has challenged former MP Pratap Simha to ensure that the inaugural puja of Goddess Chamundeshwari during Dasara festivities is performed by a Dalit priest, if he is a true supporter of Hindutva.</p><p>At a press conference on Friday, Shivaramu said, “We will bring a Dalit Sanskrit scholar. You facilitate his appointment as the priest. If Simha genuinely advocates for Hindutva, he should accept this challenge. Otherwise, people like Simha and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal are only projecting themselves as Hindutva supporters. If you are true Hindus, insist that the puja be performed by a Dalit priest.”</p>.Bengaluru stampede effect: Mysuru police come up with action plan for crowd management during Dasara.<p>He further said politicians making careless remarks on sensitive issues were creating a “polluted atmosphere” in Karnataka. “They are disturbing peace and sowing communal discord through controversies around Mysuru Dasara, the Dharmasthala case, caste survey, and Ganesh festival. If such issues continue to be exploited, we will launch a strong protest in the coming days,” he warned.</p><p>Shivaramu also said he has written to the State government urging the appointment of Dalit priests in temples.</p>