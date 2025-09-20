Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Forum chief dares Pratap Simha: Let a Dalit priest inaugurate Dasara

K S Shivaramu revealed he has written to the state government urging the appointment of Dalit priests in temples, pushing the debate beyond Mysuru Dasara.
Last Updated : 19 September 2025, 18:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 September 2025, 18:32 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruDalitDasara

Follow us on :

Follow Us