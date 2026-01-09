Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Delivery executive held for stalking, molesting college student in Bengaluru

The accused, Maniruddin, 25, a native of West Bengal, was residing in Hegde Nagar.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 21:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 January 2026, 21:45 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us