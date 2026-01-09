<p>Bengaluru: A 25-year-old delivery executive was arrested for allegedly stalking, undressing in public, and molesting a college student near her home in Kothanur.</p>.<p>The accused, Maniruddin, 25, a native of West Bengal, was residing in Hegde Nagar.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the victim (19) was returning home around 6.30 pm from college on Wednesday.</p>.Bengaluru: Fuel pump owner pulls gun on cab driver over one-way feud.<p>As she walked to her house, she noticed a delivery executive loitering nearby on a two-wheeler. The man allegedly followed her, stopped her, undressed in front of her, and tried to sexually assault her.</p>.<p>Shocked, the student raised an alarm and screamed for help.</p>.<p>Hearing her cries, residents rushed to the spot, but the accused fled on his two-wheeler. The student managed to photograph his vehicle and shared it with the police when filing a complaint.</p>.<p>Police traced Maniruddin using the vehicle number and detained him. He confessed to the crime. He was living alone in a rented house after separating from his wife. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody, police said.</p>