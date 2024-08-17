Dengue cases in Bengaluru cross 10,000

Bengaluru: Dengue cases within BBMP limits crossed 10,000 on Friday, with 10,039 cases, according to the state health department’s dengue bulletin.
The state in total recorded 22,126 positive dengue cases with 249 patients hospitalised. Over 1.55 lakh people have been tested for dengue and over 62% (13,832) of those who tested positive were aged 18 years and above.
BBMP limits recorded the highest number of positive cases at 10,039, followed by 798 cases in Hassan, 769 in Mandya, and 748 in Mysuru districts.
Published 16 August 2024, 23:28 IST